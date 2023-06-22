Amaarae delivers mesmerizing debut on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Ghanaian musician Amaarae has become the first Ghanaian to capture the spotlight on NPR's renowned Tiny Desk Concert series with her sensational debut album.



Released on Thursday on NPR's YouTube page, the mesmerizing performance featured the talented vocalist delivering a captivating rendition of seven songs.



Five tracks were from her highly acclaimed album 'Fountain Baby,' while the remaining two were from her debut project, 'The Angel You Don't Know.'



The setlist included enthralling performances of 'Reckless & Sweet,' 'Wasted Eyes,' 'Disguise,' 'Big Steppa,' 'Co-Star,' 'HELLZ ANGEL,' and 'SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.' Amaarae's seamless delivery and magnetic stage presence showcased her ability to command the audience's attention with her unique sound and style.



Sidney Madden, the producer for Tiny Desk, expressed admiration for Amaarae's performance and highlighted the profound influence of West African sounds on the global music scene. Amaarae's inclusion in NPR Music's Black Music Month lineup serves as a testament to the far-reaching impact of the region's musical expressions, which have significantly influenced the United States and beyond.



Madden further praised Amaarae's album 'Fountain Baby,' describing it as an overflowing stream of genre-blending euphoria that enchants and surprises listeners with its multifaceted waves.



Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of global influences, Amaarae effortlessly merges African percussion with baile funk, alté, pop punk, and garage elements, resulting in a triumphantly eclectic album and one of the standout Tiny Desk Concerts of 2023 thus far.



Amaarae's performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series not only showcases her immense talent as an artiste but also serves as a testament to the growing recognition of African music and its dynamic impact on the global music landscape.



