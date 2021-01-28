Music of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ama Slay teams up with Fameye on ‘Yengyi Yeni’

play videoSinger Ama Slay and Fameye

Ghanaian singer Ama Slay is out with a new one as she has fun with Fameye on ‘Yengyi Yeni’.



Yengyi Yeni literally means let’s have fun and that is all the songs talks about having fun.



A highlife – francophone hybrid, the single is a feel-good song that one can jam to the whole day.



The song is produced by Peeweezel, and it’s likely to feature on Ama Slay’s upcoming EP.



Ama Slay is set to release her debut EP with an intimate concert with her fans on 29th January 2021.



The concert is set to be held at the 1940 Garden with support from the Characters Band who have played with Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and more.



Listen to Yengyi Yeni by Ama Slay featuring Fameye





