All my music projects would be tattooed on my skin — Kidi

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian high-life musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as Kidi, has disclosed his plans to tattoo the names of all his music projects on his skin.



The ‘Odo’ hitmaker stated that his tattoos represent things that are important to him and described all his tattoos as distinct representations of things he cherishes immensely.



“A few times here and there, things that will mean something to me on a deeper level, I like to represent them on my skin.” he indicated.



He revealed in an interview on ‘Pulse Uncut’, a digital interview segment, that he has ten to eleven tattoos currently and described a few of them, their meanings, and how they relate to his personality.



Zane, his son, his five constant moods (represented by the demon emoji, sad emoji, sleepy emoji, shaded eyes emoji, and rock on emoji), and the three tattooed rings around his left arm to mourn the death of his relatives who have passed away are just a few examples.



“All my projects are going to go on my skin.” Kidi hinted at and has two tattoos of his music projects so far, which are ‘Sugar’ his first album, and the “Blue EP,” which helped lighten the mood of many during 2020’s pandemic with ‘Say Cheese’ and four other breath-taking tunes.