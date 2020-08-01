Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: My News GH

All men who came after Shatta were liars – Michy

Shatta Wale and Michy

Ex-girlfriend and baby Mama of Shatta Wale, Michy has said that all the men that came after her when she left the SM camp were liars and they were only after her to satisfy their unbridled libido.



According to her, she does not want her heart broken again so she is currently living her life in the best way she can and prays that the right man comes.



“All these Accra men are liars. They like to lie. But I’m not saying that you cannot chase me. If you’re a man and you don’t lie and have $500 million in your account then you can come and love me,” she said.



Michy who was speaking in an interview with Zionfelix uncut said the break up with Shatta Wale has been one of the best things in her life because it has set her path to greatness.



She noted that it has given her the opportunity to love her son more and to explore other options in her life.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.