All men cheat except those yet to be born - Queen

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Queen Sekinat Aramide Ajoke, the first wife of Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has said that it is typical of men to cheat on their wives.



"There is no man that is not promiscuous, it's not possible except those that are yet to be born," she said.



Speaking in an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the monarch's wife noted that she is not bothered by her husband's love for other women as nobody can take her place in her his life.



Queen Sekinat recalled how she met her husband, picked interest in her, and proposed to her.



She said; "My mum has a shop on Lagos Island. That's where the king, Oba Saheed Ademola saw me and picked interest in me. I gave him a chance and we became friends."



"However, I told him that I had a boyfriend at the time but he said there's no problem with that since we were only going to be friends. Whenever I tell him that I'm going to see my boyfriend, he usually insists on accompanying me there. In fact, he knew my boyfriend then. Eventually, we started dating. And in 2003, he proposed to me, saying he wanted me to be his wife. I love him and he also loves me despite the fact that he had other women in his life. For someone like him, who loves women, I ought to have turned him down that I cannot cope but we got along till he proposed and we got married."



"God has given me a patient and enduring spirit since childhood, my husband knows that I don't disturb him on issues that have to do with women. That is because I know he truly loves me, and he always puts me first. So, I'm not scared because I know no one can take my place or anyone that'll make me start questioning my place in his life"



"And I am aware that he knows what is good. So there's nothing that scares me. He has different friends. I have no problem with him liking women because I know that no one can take my place"



She urged women to secure their homes with patience when dealing with their promiscuous husbands.



"It's basically all men, it does not have to do with my husband alone. It is now left for the wife at home to handle the situation well," she said.



