Akwadaa Nyame stuns all by winning TV3 Talented Kidz

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Singer Raymond Nyarko, known on stage as Akwadaa Nyame, has emerged as the winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz XII.



With his Highlife rendition in the grand finale on Sunday, April 25, the promising singer – believed to hold the torch to the bastion of the genre – beat competition from five others to be crowned the winner.



He was given GH¢10,000 and other goodies as his prize.



The stage for the grand finale was opened with a rendition of Amandzeba Nat Brew’s Kpanlogo by singer Blessing Alovor.



The dramatic entry by Spike Gee, who stormed the stage carried shoulder high by heavily built men, was a sneak peek to what awaited patrons on the night.



No wonder, dancer Andy Dabo won the heart of award-winning singer Becca, who generously doled out her proceeds from being a guest judge in the finals to the youngster.



But after the first round, Andy Dabo and Spike Gee were evicted.





Aside Blessing Alorvor, eventual winner Akwadaa Nyame, Saliha Abdulai, known on stage as Saliha De Poet, and Augustus Acquah, known on stage as Rap Krachie, made it to the final round.



That round saw the four finalists battle it out, performing with their mentors.



Akwadaa Nyame came with Akwaboah.



But at this point he was unstoppable.



Rap Krachi came second while Saliha de Poet placed 3rd.



Blessing Alorvor placed 4th.



There were performances from winner of Mentor Kwaku Bany, Mr Drew as well as winner of Mentor Reloaded Optional King.



