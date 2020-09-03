Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Akwaboah Snr begs musicians to train more; says VGMA performances were terrible

Ghanaian veteran Highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr asked the new crop of Ghanaian artistes to train thier voices regularly.



This according to him was after listening to performances from various artistes at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which was held over the weekend.



“I never listen to these programs and award schemes but because of Kwabena, I decided to sit through the VGMA. I sat and listened to the voices of these performing artistes and they sounded very poor. Some of them have really bad voices.” he stated in an interview with Happyfm.



“I wasn’t impressed with their voices at the VGMA. Some of them sounded differently from their records,” he sadly reiterated.



He has therefore advised present day musicians to focus on training their voices and also perform more with live bands.



“They should seek help from voice trainers and focus more on stage performances instead of studio recordings and auto tuning techniques. That is how our musicians can sound and do well. Every highlife artiste must be conversant with an instrument. In our day, every muscian was at least talented with a guitar or piano.” He added.













