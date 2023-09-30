Akwaboah Jnr. weeps as he bids his father farewell

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Grief-stricken Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr has been spotted sobbing at his father’s funeral, which took place at Trede, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



In a couple of pictures and videos from the event that took place today, September 30, 2023, the highlife singer was captured in a sorrowful state while being consoled by his family.



Akwaboah was seated close to his late father’s wife, who was also drowned in an inconsolable state.



The late Akwaboah Snr’s funeral was witnessed by friends, sympathizers, and some members of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



Maame Tiwaa of the ‘Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo’ fame also performed at the event.



Akwaboah Jnr laments his loss



Prior to his father’s funeral, Akwaboah Jnr, bitterly lamented the absence of his father and how thoroughly he had been affected.



Akwaboah Jnr said he has been rendered helpless owing to the fact that his father was all he had.



In an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said the late Kwadwo Akwaboah was not only his father but also his best critic.



“I was closer to him than anyone else in the world. My dad was everything to me. With him now gone, who would be straight with me and tell it to me as it is? Indeed, it’s been tough without him and I am going to miss him greatly. You see, what I had with my dad was so strong that I hear from him every day and I always run to him when something beats my mind.



“It will be hard to replace him because he was the best. And when it comes to my music career, he was there for me. I am who I am today because of him. I never released a song without passing it by him. He will literally critique all the songs I sent him and trust me; he was great at what he did,” he told Graphic Showbiz.







Background



The renowned Kwadwo Akwaboah, popularly known as ‘Akwaboah Snr’, passed away on May 16, 2023, following a short illness.



Akwaboah Senior was a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer.



He was known for popular hits such as ‘'Awerɛkyekyerɛ'', ''Hini Me'' and many others.















