Akufo-Addo will sell Ghana and take us into slavery if he wins 2020 polls – Kumawood actor

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Popular Kumawood actor Michael Afrane has emphasized that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians with his ‘Try Me’ campaign strategy during December 7, 2016 general elections.



The Kumawood actor who has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) explained that the President, this time around, will sell Ghana and send Ghanaians back into slavery if he gets the mandate to lead the country for a second term.



According to Michael Afrane, President Akufo-Addo is over doing what he used to criticize former President John Dramani Mahama for.



“President Akufo-Addo and his NPP tagged former President Mahama and his appointees as corrupt but he has not been able to prosecute any of John Dramani Mahama appointees. It is clear that President Akufo-Addo tagged John Dramani Mahama corrupt just to win elections. He deceived Ghanaians with sweet words,” Afrane said.



Michael Afrane observed the President has failed to deliver on his numerous campaign promises and he doesn’t deserve another term in office.



“It is unfortunate that the man (President Akufo-Addo) who pledged to fight corruption is now fighting those who are fighting corruption. The man (President Akufo-Addo) who pledged to fight nepotism is now practicing family and friends’ government”.



Michael Afrane however appealed to Ghanaians to punish President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for former President John Dramani Mahama.



“We have less than 14 days to save Ghana from going back to slavery. Dr Kwame Nkrumah fought so hard to gain independence for Ghana and we have to protect it by voting against president Akufo-Addo” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.