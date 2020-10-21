Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Akufo-Addo’s long silence on #Endsars makes him endorser of lawlessness – 3Music Award Boss

Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards (L) and President Akufo-Addo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s silence on Nigeria’s #EndSARS.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sadiq, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that Nana Addo has failed as a leader of the ECOWAS.



He indicated that President Akufo-Addo is gradually becoming the poster boy and an “endorser” of lawlessness on the African continent.



Sadiq wrote: “President Akuffo Addo’s long silence on #ENDSars as chair of ECOWAS does not only confirm his approval of the failed leadership being exhibited in Nigeria today but only goes to confirm his stance on using state-sponsored security to suppress freedoms.



“He is gradually becoming the poster boy and an “endorser” of lawlessness on the African continent. This is the man that presided over AWW violence by state-sponsored security forces remember? #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality #LekkiTollGateMassacre.”



