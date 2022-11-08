Akufo-Addo is enthusiastic about setting up pension schemes for creatives - Mark Okraku Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has disclosed to stakeholders in the entertainment industry that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is eager about setting up pension schemes for creatives in Ghana.



According to an adomonline.com report, the Deputy Minister advised entertainers to plan for their pension in an interactive session, which took place on November 4, 2022.



Mark also added that he had the privilege to work with the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) a long time ago, and his involvement in the music business woke him up to the situation of these performers when they age.



“Over the years we hear some of our veterans retire with issues with their old age. I am lucky to have worked with GHAMRO for some time and I had musicians come around, and they were huge in the 80s and 90s.



“Let’s have some down-to-earth conversation with the insurance companies and bankers here. The insurance companies too please have all the time and tolerance for the creatives… We must kill this problem once and for all,” he said.



Mr Okraku-Mantey also urged economic organizations to set up pension packages tailored for creatives and to have the tolerance and patience to customize their products to suit them well.



ADA/BOG