Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Akufo-Addo is dear to my heart, he is more than a pastor – Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah, Gospel musician

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has praised President Akufo-Addo.



The celebrated Gospel musician in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo revealed how the President is dear to her heart.



She indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a leader who doesn’t listen to hearsays—and he doesn’t even listen or respond to what people say about him.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah stated that the President is more than a pastor looking at his high level of faith.



To her, some pastors do not have the level of faith that the NPP leader has.



She cited how hopeful he was following the outbreak of the Coronavirus—meanwhile, some pastors were devastated.



Evangelist Asamoah emphasized that Nana Addo is a good role model who many people can look up to.



Watch the video below.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.