Akua Amoakowaa discloses an advice that changed her life in 2018

Ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has recounted the best advice she gave herself sometime in 2018, that strongly impacted her life.



According to Sally Akua Amoakowaa, keeping secrets away from friends has been the best decision she has ever made.



Citing her reason, she said the trend of spilling secrets when things turn sour between friends has become predominant in recent times, hence her decision.



“I know what I am talking about because I know most of these celebs. I advised myself in 2018 not to share any secret with any friend and that has helped me a lot. If my colleagues take a cue from it, it will help them too. When you don’t tell your confidential stuff to your friends, how can they reveal them in the event that things turn sour between you? Some shared secrets can destroy you for the rest of your life and there are many examples we can attest to lately.



“We need to be mindful of what we say or put on social media because we will be answerable to it one day. I am very careful with whatever I say. If I don’t have to speak, I say nothing at all. Some celebrities have said things and regretted later. We need to think through what we post out there and be cautious with what we say,” she asserted in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



It is public knowledge that Akua Amoakowaa has fallen out with a number of friends, including TV presenter, AJ Poundz, occasioned after issues relating to her divorce went viral on social media.



AJ Poundz, in an earlier interview with Delay, had alleged that Akua collapsed her own marriage due to what she described as ‘infidelity.’



