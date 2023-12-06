Akrobeto's interesting interview with Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong that caused a stir online

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Akrobeto’s viral interview with Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong has stirred interesting reactions on social media.



The Ghanaian actor cum media personality who engaged the popular business mogul after a football match at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club premises, as usual, adopted a hilarious approach at the line of questioning, and this dissolved netizens into laughter.



This was after Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s team, the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Despite Media in a friendly game.



Akrobeto, a member of the Despite Media team, sought Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s thoughts on the outcome of the game and this ensued.



Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong: No team has come to beat us before apart from old Black Stars who defeated us sometime back, no other team has been able to do so.



Akrobeto: That is commendable. But Uncle, how do you see me?



Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong: If I look at you very well you would fit a linesman, there is no other thing you can do.



Akrobeto: Uncle said I would be a linesman; he has destroyed my property. Thank you very much.



Natable of the individuals that participated in the game are, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei and others.



Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong shares his thoughts after the East Legon Executive Fitness Club's triumphant 2-0 victory over Despite Media.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/VMfz8MHvbl — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 1, 2023

