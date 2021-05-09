Akrobeto dresses like a woman to celebrate Mothers Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mothers all over the world today May 9, 2021, are being celebrated to appreciate the efforts they put in for their children.



In celebrating this day, people usually give gifts, flower bouquets, spend quality time with their mothers, and among others to make this day special.



Joining in his own special way to celebrate mothers, is Ghanaian comic actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto in Ghana showbiz.



On his Friday edition of the Real News on UTV, Akrobeto appeared dressed in Kaba and slit, a black wig.



Dancing to the popular Sweet Mother song, Akrobeto advised men to treat women with respect and care because they are unique creatures.



