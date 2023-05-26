Akosua Agyapong cites illegal operations by GHAMRO after threatening to expose Rex Omar

Entertainment of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has called on the office of the Attorney General (A-G) to shut down the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).



In a Graphic Showbiz report, Akosua argued that GHAMRO's interim management committee, led by Rex Omar as Chairman, is operating illegally without any legal mandate.



In her statement, Akosua Agyapong stated, "The good office of the Attorney General hasn't renewed GHAMRO's license due to court issues. Some of our people actually took the interim management committee to court, and the judge asked them to step down for new elections to be held."



She also added that a Mediation Board led by Madam Esi Sutherland-Addy was formed and members were asked to do three things, however, no elections have happened yet, and Rex Omar and his team are still in charge without any legal authority.



"But before that, a Mediation Board led by Madam Esi Sutherland-Addy was instituted, and they asked us to do three things - amend our constitution, conduct an audit of our accounts, and hold elections.



“However, as of this time, no elections have been held, and we have Rex Omar and his team still manning affairs without any legal mandate. My argument is that the interim management or board's license was not renewed because we didn't fulfill all the three requirements by the Mediation Board,” she shared.



Akosua Agyapong also highlighted some concerns regarding GHAMRO's financial management.



Referring to GHAMRO's 2021 annual report, she said, "When I talk, people think that I'm just making empty claims and unfounded allegations, but they don't know that I'm taking my information from GHAMRO's 2021 annual report sent to members."



She pointed out that GHAMRO is required to use 10 percent of the royalties received for the welfare of musicians.



However, she claimed, "From the 2021 report, those who are managing the fund are paid GH₵72,000 annually; yet, members in dire need don't get assistance."



Akosua Agyapong further expressed her concerns by stating, "That is not all. The same report mentioned that the interim management committee used GH₵132,000 for refreshment and sitting allowances. The committee sits four times a year."



She also questioned the allocation of funds, saying, "The report also showed that they buy new cars and computers every year. But what really intrigues me the most is that those who collect the royalties (spinners) are paid a whopping GH₵433,000 yearly. How much is the musician who is the creator of the content even paid?"



Akosua Agyapong said that though GHAMRO's membership was estimated at 4000, there was no official list, so it was difficult to determine whether legitimate members received their royalties.



“They claim that musicians are 4000 and I’ve asked them to get an official list of members so that we know who is receiving royalties. I’m bringing this out because I met Ambolley at a programme recently and he mentioned that he didn’t receive the last payment that came in December last year.



“Also, per the Legislative Instrument (LI), whatever money is collected, members need to know, as well as what is due us. Part of the LI says that musicians need to be paid every six months but since 2015 till date, GHAMRO does what it wants. Honestly, we don’t know the money that they share,” she added.



In response to Rex Omar's demands for accountability from previous administrations, Akosua Agyapong continued asking the relevant questions and called for actions to be taken.



