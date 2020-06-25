Entertainment of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Ajeezay disappointed in Jay Foley for crediting Nigerian as originator of #DontLeaveMeChallenge

Ghanaian comedian, Nathaniel Mensah, otherwise known as Ajeezay, has expressed his disappointment in Jay Foley and Joy Prime.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Comedian Ajeezay was shocked why a phenomenon he started on the internet was credited to someone else.



He claimed he is the originator of the #DontLeaveMeChallenge and many people who know about this have supported his claims and defended that he is the originator.



However, Joy Prime’s Jay Foley, who spoke with Josh2funny, a Nigerian comedian credited him as the originator. Following the interview, a news item read by Emefa Apawu also cited the Nigerian comedian as the originator.



Meanwhile, the Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay in 2015 began #NonfaChallenge – a wordplay which one uses two different words that when combined will mean another word.



Few years after his origination, the Nigerian comedian changed the name of the challenge to #DontLeaveMeChallenge.



Ajeezay took to Facebook to register his dissatisfaction about the interview conducted by Jay Foley which credited Josh and the subsequent news broadcasted by Joy Prime’s Emefa Apawu.



“I feel very sad being a Ghanaian right now …. like really JAY FOLLEY & Joy Prime ??? At least CITI fm did better! You claim support your own but you don’t act!! Smh,” he fumed.





