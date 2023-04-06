Ahuofe Patri reveals shyness prevents her from performing sex scenes in movies

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, has opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to sex scenes in films and television shows.



In a recent interview with Accra FM, the actress revealed that she had received a script with a sex scene that was too much for her and that she had to turn down the role.



While Ahuofe Patri acknowledged that sex scenes could be a crucial part of storytelling, she also emphasised that the execution of such scenes can make or break a project.



"The actual act is either very good or very bad," she stated. "It will be very nice when people say that it's so nice and rush to go see it, or they will be like, 'Oh no!'"



Despite her openness to exploring various roles, the actress admitted that there was one role she couldn't play: that of a character engaging in a sexual activity.



"The only role I can't play is in the sex scenes, the activity itself," she said. "But I can probably kiss somebody but not take off my clothes."



Ahuofe Patri attributed her reluctance to perform such scenes to her shyness, citing a number of reasons for her discomfort.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/DO