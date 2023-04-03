Ahuofe Patri breaks silence after mother's death

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, who recently lost her mother, Susana Opoku, has shared the unique bond she shared with her and the impact her mother's loss has had on her life.



Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, she noted that although her mother gave birth to her at an early age, they had a strong bond.



She related to her mother like a big sister, and they did everything together. They shared a deep love that could not be replaced, and Ahuofe Patri confided in her mother about her problems while her mother shared valuable life lessons.



"My mom gave birth to me at an early age, so it was quite difficult for people to know she was my mother. I related to my mother like a big sister, and we did everything together. I shared my problems with her, and she also told me everything I needed to know.



"We shared a strong bond, and the love that existed between us was so deep. I am never going to find another mother who cared so much for me because she was everything to me," she stated.



Away from her personal life, Ahuofe Patri has big dreams of becoming a producer and allowing aspiring actors to showcase their talents.



She understands the challenges of getting to the top without the right connections but is determined to support new talents when she eventually owns a production company.



