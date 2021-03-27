You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 27Article 1216552

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Zionfelix

Ahoufe Patri releases lingerie and bikini photos to celebrate her birthday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Checks show the beautiful actress just turned 30 Checks show the beautiful actress just turned 30

Ghanaian actress, model, and brand influencer, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly called Ahoufe Patri is celebrating her birthday today.

According to the checks of zionfelix.net online, Ahoufe Patri is celebrating her 30 birthday today.

Just as she has done in previous years, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to drop some jaw-dropping photos to mark her birthday.

Ahoufe Patri shared photos with the caption: “A day in the life of a Baby Girl. Happy birthday to me Cheers to life."

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

I’m also competent enough to represent NPP as flagbearer - Kennedy Agyapong

Sports

Issahaku scored a free-kick

Issahaku dazzles as Ghana lose to Uzbekistan

Business

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta justifies imposition of new taxes on Ghanaians

Africa

Magufuli's death was announced on March 17

Tanzania buries Magufuli at family home with 21-gun salute

Opinions

File photo

Our comedy of errors, and the dagger in our hands! - Part one