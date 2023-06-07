Agyinasare vs. Nogokpo: What Christian 'clergy' have said so far

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The rolling impasse between the Nogokpo Traditional Council and Perez Chapel International has attracted national attention with the June 6 intervention of the National Peace Council.



The Council in a press statement dated June 6, 2023 called for calm and restrain among all parties involved in the impasse.



This follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nogokpo Chiefs, summoning Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear before them, with reason that they are dissatisfied with the explanation he gave regarding his earlier comment that described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.



The statement was signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi.



But what has other Christian clergy people said about the impasse? GhanaWeb aggregates a number of their views:



Bishop Salifu Amoako



Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder, and leader of Alive Chapel International has claimed that the Nogokpo shrine in the Volta Region doesn't have the power to kill Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.



"Charles Agyinasare is too powerful to be killed by the Nogokpo shrine, the anointing on him too great that no evil spirit can hurt him. Let me tell you today that is not every soul that can be killed by the devil like we are all dead," Bishop Salifu Amoako exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



"Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's comment on Nogokpo was taken out of context people didn't understand what he wanted to say well and they blew it out of proportion."



Agradaa dares Nogokpo



Renowned fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, openly challenged the Nogokpo shrine and its practices, declaring her intent to dismantle their gods.



“Yesterday I heard on the news that they were coming for our father, Agyinasare, and I said, why didn't they bring it my way? They would have known the difference. Where we find loose clothing is where we can easily tear it.



“Bring your attention to Heaven Way Champion. I will document myself breaking down the gods with a camera on me so they know there is power in God that works,” she said in a live broadcast.



Sonnie Badu writes to Nogokpo elders



Ghanaian gospel artiste, Dr Sonnie Badu, on his part penned a heartfelt letter to the elders of Nogokpo, expressing his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's remarks about the community.



"I am not a member of Perez Dome, and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years, and he has not employed me to do this. However, I think this is going a bit too far. Badu writes.



He also shared that Bishop Agyinasare explained the context of his sermon in detail, demonstrating wisdom and highlighting his connection to the Volta region through his wife and children, who bear Ewe names.



This, in his view, underscores the bishop's love and respect for the Volta region.



"Bishop came back and explained in detail (with wisdom) how the event transpired, and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bear Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region," his letter read in part.



Declaring fast and prayer, very 'useless'



General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called 'Osofo Kyiri Abosom', commenting on the issue said the one-week fast and prayer declaration by the Perez Chapel is a complete "waste of time".



"Fasting for one week, it's a waste of time. Agyinasare, wherever you are, your fasting for one week is useless. We already have God's power; it's not the fasting that will clear anything. If you have the power, there is no need to fast for something of that sort," he told Peace News.



To him, if the church adhere to this instruction, it means they believe in the spirit of Nogokpo.



"Does this mean you believe in the spirit of Nogokpo?", he questioned.



