Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Agya Koo caused his own downfall – CEO of Miracle Films

Kofi Adu known popularly as Agya Koo is an actor

The Chief Executive Officer of Miracle Films Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye has stated emphatically that producers of the local movie Industry (Kumawood) never plotted the downfall of the popular Kumawood Actor Kofi Adu known popularly as Agya Koo but himself.



The comic actor has been off the screens in recent years, having previously been one of the local favourites.



There were allegations from Agya Koo’s management that Kumawood Producers, directors and actors had a meeting to sideline him and cut him off the scenes.



The originator of Kumawood and the CEO of Miracle Films Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com denied allegations levelled against Kumawood Producers about the downfall of Agya Koo.



According to Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye, Kumawood Producers, directors and actors never plotted to bring Agya Koo down.



“Ike, the issue is we (producers), directors and the actors had a meeting to discuss how to work effectively when Agya Koo is not in Ghana. Agya Koo was a very good actor and Ghanaians always buy movies which he has featured Agya Koo because without Agya Koo they won’t buy the movie” Samuel Nyamekye explained.



“Due to that, Agya Koo became popular even outside Ghana so sometimes Ghanaians in other countries will invite him for shows and movies. When he (Agya Koo) travels, Kumawood producers, directors and actors cannot work because we have to wait for Agya Koo to come”.



Samuel Nyamekye added “We the producers decided to take a risk and the risk was to work without Agya Koo. That is when he is not in Ghana we can still work but when he is not in Ghana then we can’t work without him. So the meeting was to meet the actors to reduce their price so that we can use them to take the risk but not to sideline Agya Koo”.