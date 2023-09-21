Agradaa flaunts a proposal ring a week after her divorce

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Patricia Asiedu, best known as Agradaa has been captured on social media flaunting a proposal ring.



In a video shared by thosecalledcelebss on her Instagram page, the Evangelist was seen bragging about how she has found love a few days after her divorce.



In Agradaa’s words, her marriage with her ex-husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng ended on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and in just one week, she has found a new man who is ready to begin a marital relationship with her.



She added that she is now off the market hence, any man who wished to be engaged to her should back off because she is taken.



“You should know that if you break up with me today, I will get a new boyfriend in a week. My marriage ended last week Sunday and one week after the divorce, someone proposed to me. So, if you are a man and you think you are coming to take me, you are late. Every woman needs love, every woman needs support. One week after my divorce, someone proposed to me," she said.



However, some netizens have reacted to the video as most of them believe that the Evangelist is lying about the whole proposal.



“She don finished proposing to herself so we the social media in-laws need to know & stop begging for our ex-husband. prrr!”, a comment from a netizen.



A netizen also said, “Y'all know she's lying right? Not to sound harsh no man with a head on his shoulders looking for true happiness will truly propose to this woman for marriage at this point. And she knows after all that she has said about his ‘ex-husband, that man can replace her faster than she can replace him. This is just a tactic to appear superior to the man, but we all know the type of woman she is. Wei 3nfa."



