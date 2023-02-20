Agradaa descends on Slim Buster

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has publicly criticized musician Slim Buster for granting an interview to her supposed enemy, Amankrado.



In a video shared on Instagram, Agradaa accused Slim Buster of using her name to gain more followers.



“Some people don't respect themselves. What I always say is that when you meet two people fighting and you can't separate them, pass by.



“Slim Buster, do you see the stupid things you have done on your page? You are a fool. Let this be your first and f***ing last time using my name to boost your page and allow yourself to be used by village men like Amankrado, who has no use for social media," she screamed.



She claimed that the interview Slim Buster conducted with Amakrado was going to get a response from her, and she wasn't going to let it slide.



“In that interview you conducted, do you think I would have left you alone or let you be? Stupid man. That stupid interview that you did, do you think you were doing it to get away with it?



“Come for me to speak sense into your head. If you don't think, I will force you to think this evening. Some people don't respect themselves,” she expressed.



Agradaa and Amakrado's current situation hasn't been made explicit, but based on the current circumstances, it appears that the two former best friends are having problems.





