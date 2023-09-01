After Cardi B, 50 Cent also throws mic during concert, hitting and injuring woman

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Rapper 50 Cent threw a broken microphone during a concert at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, hitting a woman in the head, TMZ reported.



The woman is Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain, who told The Neighborhood Talk that she had to go to the ER and receive stitches for her forehead injury.



50 Cent was on stage with special guest YG Wednesday night as part of his “Final Lap” tour 2023. During the performance, he was handed several microphones that didn’t work. Frustrated, he threw one of the microphones, which hit Monegain, TMZ said. Sources close to the incident said that Monegain was in a restricted area.



Monegain shared photos of her injury with The Neighborhood Talk. 50 Cent and his management are yet to comment on the incident and it’s unclear if Monegain plans to press charges.



Just last month, a video went viral on the internet showing Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her on stage while she was performing. During an outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, the 30-year-old singer is seen looking surprised when the drink is thrown at her while she performs her hit “Bodak Yellow.”



Cardi retaliates by throwing her microphone at the concertgoer, who is removed by security from the crowd. Reports said Cardi continued to perform after her team calmed her. The fan hit by the microphone filed a police report, but the singer was cleared.



Watch the video below:



