Afrobeat war: You are responsible for our frustrations - Fameye hits back at social media trolls

Entertainment of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye has waded into the controversy on social media following the O2 Arena performance of Nigerian singer Asake.



The artiste claims that social media users' constant comparisons of professional artistes are to blame for the industry's downturn.



Taking to his social media handle, he criticized app users for using agenda to devalue and undermine Ghanaian musicians, leading to them being depressed and frustrated.



“You people, especially for this App, take agenda comot all the value & worth of artiste in this country, deppress & frustrate us!” he lamented.



His comments come as social media is buzzing following the recent performance by Nigerian artiste Asake at the O2 Arena.



The success of the show has led many in the Ghanaian social media space to question why Ghanaian artistes cannot reach that same level.



Many artistes and industry players, however, have lashed back at the noise, claiming that the unnecessary comparisons are not healthy for the Ghanaian music industry and calling for more support.





ID/OGB