Afro Arab Group partners with Topkings Entertainment to unveil top dancehall artiste

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: Afro Arab Group/Topkings Entertainment

One of Ghana's most promising dancehall musicians, Street Wise, has been unveiled in a colorful ceremony jointly held by the Afro-Arab Group and Topkings Entertainment.



It was an electrifying ceremony that saw the CEO of Afro-Arab Group, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, and the founder of the award-winning music group VIP, Friction, grace the occasion.



Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, in his remarks after the official unveiling ceremony, noted that his outfit, The Afro-Arab Group, will continue to support and unearth much talented youths from the Zongo Communities to achieve their dreams.



"The Afro-Arab Group will continue to empower women and youth in the Zongo communities to achieve their dreams, and I must say this will not be the last." "In Shaa Allah, we will ensure that Street Wise will be a household name in the showbiz industry in the country and across Africa."



Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, who also serves as the Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, added that Sustainable Development Goals can be attained if the youth come together to champion them effectively.



On his part, Mr. Haruna Musah, also known in the showbiz arena as Friction, added that the partnership with the Afro-Arab Group under the stewardship of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu will have an immense contribution to the regime of Street Wise as a musician.



"The Afro-Arab Group and Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu coming on board is a sign of greatness for Street Wise because we all know the works of Ambassador Salamu and his outfit." "With my expertise as a musician who has mounted international platforms, I will make sure, with the unflinching support from the Afro-Arab Group, he will be known across the African continent."



In an interview, Street Wise expressed his profound gratitude to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for believing in his talent and pledged that he would do all he could to make the support from the renowned business magnate yield positive results.



