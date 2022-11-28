Afriyie Barnieh has made me proud, extremely happy – Yaw Dabo details

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, has opened up on how elated he feels about seeing his player, Afriyie Barnieh, participate in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Yaw Dabo is the founder of ‘Dabo Soccer Academy’, a football academy which nurtured and groomed Afriyie Barnieh prior to joining Accra Hearts of Oak, and now the senior national team, the Black Stars.



One can recall that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh delivered an impressive performance for Ghana in their 2-0 win over Switzerland in their final pre-World Cup friendly on November 17, 2022.



The 21-year-old footballer has since won the heart of many Ghanaian fans who have tipped him as one of the great players selected for the World Cup tournament.



But touching on this feat, Yaw Dabo has shared his excitement as a proud former manager.



“Yes, yes, I am impressed. Because when I look at where he came from, his background and all that he has been through, I am so happy for him. You see, in this world, not all glitters are gold. It can be that through the help I have offered him, I will also land a great opportunity somewhere which will also help the academy. It’s a good thing. I am very happy and proud,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Asked whether he (Yaw Dabo) has got high expectations with regards to drawing financial assistance from the player, he indicated;



“I talk to him. We communicate. As for blacks, we might have the perception that he is supposed to be supporting me at least every month but I don’t see it like that. I don’t disturb him with money issues because I think he is yet to achieve more than he has. I want him to focus. There are times he even calls me for money because he still sees me as his boss. He doesn’t even make enough money from Hearts of Oak. He is now building his foundation and I don’t want to give him pressure. You’ll be surprised to know that maybe his pay at Hearts of Oak isn’t even up to 2,000.”





Watch the video below:







