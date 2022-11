African Legends Night unveils Music Legends Hall of Fame

Music of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Global Media Alliance

African Legends Night has unveiled its first-ever Music Legends Hall of Fame list to celebrate African music legends as part of celebrations to mark 10 years of African Legends Night.



The Legends Hall of Fame is an annual induction list of all legendary musicians who have performed at African Legends Night. Over the ten-year period, African Legends Night has witnessed 20 headliners from a number of African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR. Congo, Namibia, South Africa among others.



The Hall of Fame is also to recognize music legends who have consistently excelled in their endeavor of work over a long period.



Commenting on the initiative, Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance said “We recognize the immense contribution of musicians in projecting the face of the African continent positively. Our inductees are musicians who have had an impact on our society hence the Hall of Fame is to celebrate their achievements and major milestones in the course of their music careers.”



In no particular order, below are the musicians who made the first-ever Legends Hall of Fame lists:



• Hugh Masekela

• Daddy Lumba

• Yvonne Chaka Chaka

• Kojo Antwi

• Femi Kuti

• Amakye Dede

• Kanda Bongoman

• Awilo Longomba

• George Darko

• Ofie Kodjoe

• Freddie Meiway

• Ben Brako

• Gyedu Blay Ambulley

• Samini

• Nana Tuffuor

• Akosua Agyapong

• Amandzeba Nat Brew

• 2Face Idibia

• Rex Omar

• Ofori Amponsah



The African Legends Night is a premium pan-African concert which recognizes and celebrates living African music legends.



African Legends Night this year is sponsored by HD Plus, Ghana Gas, Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return, Perception Management International and Silverbird Cinemas with media partners - MX24, eTv, Citi FM, YFM, B&FT, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Ghanaweb, AmeyawDebrah, NYDJ Live, Oman FM and Net2 TV.