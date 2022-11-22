African Legends Night marks 10 years with Music Museum, Hall of Fame, others

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: Global Media Alliance

In marking 10 years of African Legends Night, Global Media Alliance has announced five new initiatives to celebrate this year’s concert ahead of the main show slated for December 2nd at the Grand Arena - Accra International Conference Centre.



Curation of African Legends Digital Music Museum and the African Legends Hall of Fame are two key initiatives amongst the additions which according to Global Media Alliance, the event organizers, will institutionalized the recognition and celebration of African artistes and their music alongside the concert - African Legends Night.



The others include Legends Music Show, Legends Music Celebrations and Legends Music Playlist.



• Legends Music Museum

An interactive digital music museum that will catalogue the key information about all the African music legends that have performed at African Legends Night since the establishment of the event 10 years ago. The music museum will be hosted on African Legends Night website (www.africanlegendsnight.com) and also exhibited at the main concert December 2nd at the Grand Arena.



• Legends Hall of Fame

An annual induction list of all legendary musicians who have performed at African Legends Night. Over the ten-year period, African Legends Night has witnessed over 20 headliners from a number of African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR. Congo, Namibia, South Africa among others.



• Legends Music Show

An on-air TV magazine show on eTV Ghana showcasing past concerts, music interviews, artiste music videos and giving exclusive news about African Legends Night.



• Legends Music Celebrations

A 4-hour radio playlist show on Happy FM dedicated to all artistes who have performed on African Legends Night



• Legends Digital Music Playlist

A specially curated music playlist in collaboration with streaming platform – Boomplay which is dedicated to African Legends Nights musicians. This is to boost the streaming numbers of these musicians.



“African Legends Night has come a long way. Ten years of building a pan-African concert for African music legends truly needs to be celebrated and recognized. Our new initiatives form part of the event’s core goal of institutionalizing the celebration of music legends across the African continent,” Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance said in a statement.



The African Legends Night is a premium pan-African concert which recognizes and celebrates living African music legends.



Since its inception, the event has celebrated music legends on the African continent including the Late Hugh Masekela, Daddy Lumba, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kojo Antwi, Femi Kuti, Amakye Dede, Kanda Bongoman, Awilo Longomba, George Darko, Ofie Kudjo, Freddie Meiway, Ben Brako, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Samini, Nana Tuffuor, Akosua Adjepong, Amandzeba 2Face Idibia, Nat Brew, Aka Blay among many others.



These legends together with other amazing talents such as Wiyaala, Steve Bedi, Yaa Yaa (Bertha), Lady May, Trigmatic, Becca, eShun, Efya, Dela Hayes and her all-female band and others have thrilled tens of thousands of patrons.



African Legends Night is sponsored by HD Plus, Ghana Gas, Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return, Perception Management International and Silverbird Cinemas with media partners - MX24, eTv, Citi FM, YFM, B&FT, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Ghanaweb, AmeyawDebrah, Oman FM, Net2TV and NYDJ Live.