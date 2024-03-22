African Games: Watch Empress Gifty, Cheddar's reaction in VIP box as Ghana beat Nigeria

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghana's Black Princesses beat Nigeria on Thursday evening (March 21) to win gold in women's football at the ongoing African Games.



The game played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, ended 2-1 with the Princesses coming from a goal down to beat the defending champions.



A video sighed by GhanaWeb showed the VIP box when Ghana scored her second goal thanks to a low drive by forward Mukarama Abdulai in extra-time after the game ended 1-1.



Among other dignitaries in the VIP section were Empress Gifty, who was one of four female artistes who performed before the game. She was seen in a jubilant mood waving a giant Ghana flag.



Also in the area was Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement and his wife.



They also joined the teeming crowd to celebrate the goal as Ghana held on for the remaining minutes to clinch gold.



Watch the video as shared on social media below:





Empress Gifty couldn't keep her calm after that brilliant winning goal from Ghana' Mukarama to win Gold in the final of the African Games Women's football competition



Congratulations to the Black Princesses #BlackPrincesses #Accra2023 #AfricaGames2023 #Nigeria #Ghana pic.twitter.com/3YSTMabeZh — Edem (@EDEMTSOTORME) March 21, 2024

