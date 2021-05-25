Africa is the real hell the Bible talks about - Quotation Master

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah known by all as Quotation Master has referred to Africa as hell.



According to him, both heaven and hell have the physical and the spiritual side to it and Africa happens to be the physical hell also, “the word hell that we always see in the Bible is Africa.”



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “We don’t acknowledge what we have and we keep going out for everything making the whites take advantage of us. Is this not hell enough?” he asked.



He noted that until Africans stop going out to the whites for assistance and until we sit and plan for about 40 years ahead like the whites do Africa will always be seen as hell.



He went to say, that is all the whites expect of us and we also keep granting their request.



“They want us to keep coming back to them all the time and until we stop and become independent from them, Africa will always be hell,” he emphasized.