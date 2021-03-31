Africa Business and Arts Awards: Calista bags Emerging Music Act of the Year nomination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teen rapper Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng has been named among the Emerging Music Act of the Year nominees at this year’s Africa Business and Arts Awards.



"It’s such an honor just to be nominated and would be an even bigger honor to win! You know the drill. Let’s bring this home!" an elated Calista said in a social media post in reaction to the news.



According to organisers of the Africa Business and Arts Awards, the scheme "is an exclusive initiative by AS Promotions set to celebrate outstanding excellence for creative innovations."



"The award ceremony recognises all sectors in the business world as well as a unique contribution of excellent entertainment."



Calista's nomination may not come as a surprise to persons who have followed her craft for some time now.



The 15-year-old was adjudged Young Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Emerging Music Awards, beating competition from three others. She was also crowned New Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards.



Meanwhile, Calista's mother Stacy Amoateng has earned two nominations at Africa Business and Arts Awards. Mrs. Amoateng has been nominated in the Humanitarian of the Year and Woman of Excellence of the Year categories.



