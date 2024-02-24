Afia Schwarzenegger sues Maurice Ampaw again

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Afia Schwarzenegger has filed a lawsuit against Lawyer Maurice Ampaw following his recent comments about her on the radio.



Earlier in an interview with Kasapa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw claimed he scared Afia with a lawsuit which resulted in a 10-day court sentencing.



Maurice Ampaw bragged about single-handedly silencing Afia Schwarzenegger, particularly, after she rendered an apology to the court to ease her judgement.



“I have humbled Afia Schwarzenegger to a point where she is now a good girl. Afia who was very uncouth and disrespectful is now a very good and responsible girl. I have straightened her. I was able to achieve that by scaring her with the previous court sentence. She had to run to the court and beg,” he stated in an earlier interview on KasapaFM.”



In 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger requested a sum of GH₵ 1,000,000 in damages in a defamation suit against Maurice Ampaw.



She sought an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the defendant from telling, saying or discussing anything about her on any communication channel, whether print, radio, electronic or social media.



However, displeased with these utterances, particularly when her first lawsuit against Maurice Ampaw is still in court, Afia Schwarzenegger has cited Maurice Ampaw for contempt.



According to the writ of summons served by Afia’s legal team spotted by GhanaWeb, even though the case has been pending in court, Maurice Ampaw seizes the slightest opportunity to threaten, disrespect and verbally abuse her on media platforms.



Referring to an earlier article published by GhanaWeb and the Kasapa FM video where Maurice Ampaw made such comments, parts of the writ of summons read, “The respondent out to know that insinuating that he is using this court as his tool to seek revenge and discipline people he is not in good terms with is an affront to the dignity of this honourable court.”



“Accordingly, I swear to this affidavit praying that for showing gross disrespect and disregard to the proceedings of this honourable court, the respondent should be convicted for contempt of court and sent to prison to serve as a deterrence to others to uphold the rule of law.”



