Afia Schwarzenegger’s message to Akufo-Addo on his birthday

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared a heartwarming message with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he celebrated his 80th birthday on March 29, 2024.



In the message, she expressed her admiration for the president and asked God to grant him good health and long life.



She hailed Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free Senior High School policy saying it has helped the vulnerable and needy in society to get access to education and improve livelihoods.



Afia referred to the president as a “No nonsense man”, implying that he does not tolerate things that do not align with his values as well as societal norms.



“Addo D aka No nonsense Man. We love you to the moon and back... God bless your new age with great health. Happy birthday, Mr. President, Mr. Free SHS,(Thank you) Mr Sika mpe d3d3, Mr Swag...Live long,” she wrote on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Numerous wishes poured in for the president, who was hailed for maintaining good health and reaching such an advanced age in life.



Watch the video below





SB/BB