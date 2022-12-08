Afia Schwarzenegger's latest video takes a dig at haters and informants

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has continued to keep her social media pages active with videos and photos which suggest that she is not behind bars despite the court order.



As reported by GhanaWeb, a High Court sentenced the actress and comedienne to 10-day imprisonment in relation to a lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



Afia and four others Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic were cited for contempt of court.



The host of United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, and two of her guests, were made to pay a fine of GH¢65,000 each.



Afia Schwarzenegger was not in court last Thursday when the case was called, however, her sentencing was made in her absence.



The subject of her whereabouts has dominated social media conversations with some informants who claim to know her 'hiding place' providing information to police on social media.



The outspoken comedienne who has a significant social media following on Thursday morning took to her TikTok page to clap back at haters and informants.



Afia borrowed the lyrics of Kofi Kinaata's song 'MalaFaka' to convey her message.



Check out the video below:





