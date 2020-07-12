Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Afia Schwarzenegger holds plush birthday for daughter with McBrown, Moesha and others

Afia Schwarzenegger has pampered her daughter with a plush birthday graced by stars.



The social media commentator’s daughter, Pena Geiling E Amankona, turned 6 for which her mother, Afia Schwarzenegger, held a birthday party to celebrate her in a very memorable way.



The birthday which happened at a residential facility saw actress Nana Ama McBrown who came along with her daughter and bags of gift for the birthday celebrant.



Other popular faces spotted at the birthday party includes actresses Moesha Boduong and Tracey Boakye who played a major role in keeping the party lit.



Thanking all those who contributed to Pena's birthday, her mother shared photos from the celebration and wrote "I can't thank all of you enough...but I will continue to pray for divine blessings upon your household. May the God that gave me a beautiful daughter like @penalistic_pena continue to beautify your lives with great things"





