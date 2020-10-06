Afia Schwar drags Gabby Otchere-Darko into her fight with Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has dragged leading Member of the New Patriotic Party,(NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko into her ongoing beef with her former friend Mzbel.



According to her, Gabby Otchere-Darko bribed Mzbel with a 4×4 car to tarnish the image of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



She indicated that although Gabby didn’t know Mzbel in person, he contracted her because he believed she is the best fit for the job.



Making this revelation in a post on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged: “Mzbel tell Ghanaians when Gabby Otchere Darko gave you a 4×4 to come and say stuff about NDC because he doesn’t know you”.



Afia Schwarzenegger has since morning been on the case of her former friend Mzbel who she says betrayed her by sleeping with her boyfriend.



Among other revelations made was the fact that Mzbel earned an ambassadorial deal with the Electricity Company of Ghana because she slept with a “big man” there.





