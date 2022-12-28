Adwoa Safo celebrates her 41st birthday with a special message

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, turned 41 years old on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.



Adwoa Safo, who in 2022 made headlines and dominated social media conversation for her unexplained long absence from Parliament, has thanked God for seeing her through the years despite the numerous challenges.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former deputy Majority Leader of Parliament published an image that captured her in an all-white dress in honour of her birthday anniversary.



Her message reads: "What a year it has been. But God has seen me through it all. To God be the Glory. #itsabirthdaydistin,"



Meanwhile, followers of the popular MP have sent her good wishes.



Some also wished Adwoa Safo long life and good health to perform her duties in the coming year.



