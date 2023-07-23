Adjetey Sowah taught me how to make money - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Renowned as the Grandpapa of Hip-Life, Reggie Rockstone, has opened up about the profound impact of his long-time friend and colleague, Adjetey Sowah.



On Asaase Radio, Hip-Life pioneer Adjetey Sowah acknowledged the significant influence that he had on his life and career, stating that he taught him how to make money through Adjetey Sowah.



"That man (Adjetey Sowah) is the blueprint. That man taught me how to make money," Reggie Rockstone said, expressing his admiration for Adjetey Sowah.



The depth of their bond was evident as Reggie continued to highlight the significant role Adjetey played in shaping the nightlife scene in Accra.



According to Reggie, without Adjetey Sowah, the nightlife culture in Accra would not be what it is today.



He spoke of Adjetey as his boss, someone he learned from and looked up to throughout his journey in the entertainment industry.



The mutual respect and admiration between the two artists have laid the foundation for a lasting friendship and partnership.



Reggie Rockstone humbly revealed, "I am the only living being who has beaten that man in dance, and even with that winning, it's debatable. But nobody has ever beaten him."



However, it was not just the art of dance that Reggie learned from his mentor; he also emphasised the valuable business lessons Adjetey imparted to him.



He stated that Adjetey Sowah was instrumental in showing Reggie how to manage finances, count money, and navigate the business side of the entertainment industry.



Recalling their early days, Reggie shared, "He taught me how to take advance money when we are going for a show. If he got paid, he made sure that I got paid. It was a really beautiful time."



