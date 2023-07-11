Adjetey Anang's wife and actress Jessica Williams share striking resemblance, igniting social media conversations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Social media has been buzzing with excitement over the remarkable resemblance between Adjetey Anang's wife, Elom Anang, and actress Jessica Williams.



A picture of the two together shared by blogger, Sammy Kay, at Adjetey Anang's book launch has captivated online users, sparking a flurry of discussions and comments.



The image, capturing Adjetey Anang's wife and Jessica Williams side by side, showcases their striking similarities, leading many to take notice and share their observations on various social media platforms.



The uncanny resemblance between the two women has become a topic of fascination among fans, followers, and entertainment enthusiasts.



The picture, which quickly went viral, has generated an outpouring of comments, with many expressing their astonishment at the resemblance.



Social media users have been sharing the image, highlighting the physical similarities and discussing the fascinating coincidence.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “It's serious oo…it was just a few years ago that I realised they were two different people. I used to think the actress was his wife.”



Beverly Afaglo added, “One was adopted from birth by another family. Nobody can tell me anything.”



A third indicated that, “Anytime I saw Jessica on TV, I said to myself this lady resembles Elorm. This is the proof. What a striking resemblance.”



















