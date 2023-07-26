Adjetey Anang reveals the number of children he, Elom want to have

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Adjetey Anang has expressed the desire to father more children.



In fact, according to the revered actor, he has always wished to have two children.



At the moment, he is a father to one, Ryan Anang, with his wife of 16 years, Elom.



Anang spoke to Graphic Showbiz.



“I have always wanted to have two,” he mentioned, revealing also that his “wife wants to have three children so if we have one or two more, it will be great but we are content with what we have [at the moment].”



Adjetey and Elom, had their son in 2015, seven years after marriage.



The struggle for a child, according to him, was one of the most trying times of their marriage. Even their Christian faith took a hit.



“So it was a combination of feelings,” he noted. “There were times when there was so much hope and there were other times you would ask yourself what is it that you are doing wrong as Christians.”



“There were times when we were invited for outdoorings [baby naming ceremonies] and other times when people will see you and say, we are praying for you,” he recalled, adding: “All of that was not easy at all for us.”



“There was a lot of pressure on us and it was very tough but we kept hoping and hoping and here we are today,” he triumphantly noted.



Adjetey, 50, has released his first book, a memoir titled Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience.