Adina gives reasons she has kept her love life private

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian vocalist, Adina Thembi wishes to bless the world with her voice and therefore sees no reason why her love life should be a distraction to her greatest wish.



The 'Too Late' singer has explained that she wants to dominate the media space with her projects, not the man she is in a relationship with.



According to her, making her relationship public will serve as a distraction.



"I don't want stories of who I'm with or not with to take your minds off the songs that have come out that you have to be checking out," she disclosed in an interview with Doreen Avio.



Adina is among the many Ghanaian celebrities who do not flaunt their partners on social media.



She explained: "It is because I feel like my love life is probably just gonna distract people from paying attention to the reason why you guys know me and may like me.



"You only know me because am the girl that sings right? I want you guys to focus on that because that's my gift to the world."



Adina Themb who emerged from the reality show, Stars Of The Future is best known for hit songs like; 'Killing Me Softly', 'Take Care Of You', and 'Makoma'.



She has won awards including VGMA 'Female Vocalist of the Year' and 'Album of the Year' for her project 'Araba'.









OPD/BB