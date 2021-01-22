Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Adina Thembi shares captivating throwback picture of herself in SHS

Musician, Adina

Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi Ndamse, known by her stage name Adina has sent tongues wagging with her throwback photo.



Pretty songstress Adina shared a throwback photo of herself during her senior high school days at Wesley Girls (Wey Gey Hey).



The beautiful singer with an innocent face is seen in the picture receiving a handshake and a scroll after graduating from SHS in 2007.



Apart from gaining weight presently not much has changed as at a glance her striking beauty is obvious with her enchanting smile.



"Throwback to my graduation day in Wesley Girls’ High School!... a few months after, this little girl would go on and win Stars Of the future, with a car and a record deal to her name ready to embark on her musical journey!



"Look how far we’ve come!"



Adina won music reality show stars of the future a year after graduating from SHS in 2008 and has gone on to be one of the finest Ghanaian female musicians with hits such as 'Take care of you, Makoma, Why among others.





Throwback to my graduation day in Wesley Girls’ High School! ?????????????...few months after,this little girl would go on and win Stars Of the future, with a car and a record deal to her name ready to embark on her musical journey! ????????????????

Look how far we’ve come! #Araba #WeyGeyHey pic.twitter.com/TLxvaKVM6j — #Araba (@Adina_Thembi) January 21, 2021