Adekunle, Simi speak about their marriage

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simi, have revealed that they don’t condone dishonesty in their household.



The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Adejare, in 2020, stated this while playing a viral TikTok couple game in which they respond to computer-generated questions.



They were asked who was more dishonest of the two of them, but they found it difficult to respond. Simi finally mentioned that dishonesty is not something they tolerate in their household.



In response to another question on what makes them envious of one another, Simi stated that she is envious of her husband’s free time because she doesn’t have enough free time.



Adekunle, on his part, remarked that he envies how Simi doesn’t worry about anything.



Adekunle, 36, and Simi, 35, also revealed that they are both very smart and intelligent, in response to a question on if they are as smart as they think.