Add value to your talent - Adjetey Anang advises young creatives

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has advised young creatives, especially, young actors and actresses to not think their talent is enough to take them to the pinnacle of their careers.



In an exclusive interview with Emcee Bebe on Ultimate 106.9 FM’s Saturday entertainment show; Entertainment Records, the “Things We Do for love" actor argued that raw talent is not enough for a successful acting career.



“You need to add value to your talent, talent is raw, it’s just nature’s gift m, so it has to be refined," he said.



Adjetey emphasized that, by refining oneself, one needs to learn a skill to polish the talent for it to become impactful and useful.



“Raw talent on its own can only take you to a certain level, you can not go beyond that but the skill has enough ways through which one can ride on to the top” he added.



Sharing his experience on how he overly relied on his talent to become complacent, Adjetey Anang shared a bitter experience of how he went completely blank on stage for not preparing before a project in one of the projects when he was coming up.