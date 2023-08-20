Actor Saint Obi finally laid to rest

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor better known as Saint Obi has been finally laid to rest in his hometown.



It can be recalled that the popular actor cum film producer passed away sometime in May 2023.



The actor was said to have died on Sunday, May 7th in Jos, after a prolonged illness.



However, after almost three months, the veteran actor has been laid to rest in his hometown in Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.



Photos and video making rounds online showed the moment the actor was laid to rest amidst tears from sympathizers.



How Saint Obi’s marriage took him away from his friends and acting” Zik Zulu Okafor opens up



One can recall that filmmaker, Zik Zulu Okafor had earlier narrated how Saint Obi’s marriage took him away from acting and shut down his social life.



The movie producer, in an article dedicated to the deceased, spoke out on his turbulent marital life and how his wife, was calling the shots in the marriage.



He alleged that Obi was always harassed by his wife’s siblings especially her brothers, which eventually led to the end of the marriage and his deteriorated health.



Family of Saint Obi breaks silence on Zik Zulu’s allegation



However, Saint Obi’s Saint Obi’s family denied his claims, describing the writeup by Zik Zulu Okafor as false, malicious, and insensitive.



They stated that Zik Zulu never consulted any member of the family, nor authored their consent or authority and as such, they are disassociating themselves from it.



His family went on to compliment his estranged wife, who they described as the opposite of what the article portrayed her to be.



To further prove him wrong, family members released photos to shut down claims that he never invited his colleagues to his child’s dedication.



The photos released showed veteran actors/actresses Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw, and Stephanie Okereke at the ceremony.



Obi tied the knot to businessman, Lynda in 2006 and the couple shared three kids before their divorce which turned bitter.