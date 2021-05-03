Achimota Rasta Saga: Dreadlocks don’t affect the brain - Knii Lante to alma mater

Entertainment of Monday, 3 May 2021
Source: e.TV Ghana
Old Student of Achimota School, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, professionally known as Knii Lante has waded into the Achimota SHS dreadlocks standoff between Rastafarian students and the school.
According to him, dreadlocks doesn’t have anything to do with the brain or one’s ability to perform as a student.
“ I didn’t think it was right to refuse an entry. But then I always like to look at the other side of the coin so that I can also appreciate what my opponent is saying. Supposing I’m a headmaster of a school, would I like it if everybody comes to school with a different kind of appearance; very soon somebody will say then we shouldn’t wear school uniform.
"Some peaople may take the situation and read a whole different meaning into it;so maybe that is the reasons why the managers of the school wouldn’t allow this to happen,” he told Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra.
The medical doctor and Afro pop musician who has dreadlocks added that, “As a manger of a system, if you want to put in a certain rule it must be done across board and fairly.
But this same Achimota I have seen pictures of Caucasian students who have long hair and they are allowed. So there is a contradiction in the system it makes it look as if you are discriminating against the rastas.”
The Achimota School had some months ago denied two Rastafarians admission to the school, although they had been placed there by the Ghana Education Service’s Computerized School Selection and Placement Service (CSSPS).
The school insisted that its regulation states that all students or potential students maintain a low haircut as a requirement for admission.
It, therefore, said the two Rastafarians must cut their dreadlocks if they want to be granted admission. The two students insisted and were consequently denied admission.
The Ghana Education Service (GES) subsequently ordered Achimota School to admit the students, but it made a u-turn on its stance.
One of the Rastafarians who went to seek admission at his second choice of school, Saint John’s Grammar School was again refused admission there because of his dreadlocks.