Accra High Court issues injunction on MUSIGA elections

The scheduled Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections for August 8, 2023, have been postponed due to an interlocutory injunction imposed by the Accra High Court.



This legal action was initiated by two MUSIGA members: Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk.



Their petition alleges that MUSIGA's current leadership has breached the union's constitution by not providing comprehensive financial records.



According to the plaintiffs, this lack of financial transparency disqualifies the union from organizing elections and transferring power to a new executive.



The court agreed with the plaintiffs and issued the interlocutory injunction, effectively suspending the elections until a complete hearing and resolution of the matter.



This development deals a significant setback to MUSIGA, which has encountered challenges in conducting its elections over the past few years.



The last election took place in 2014.



The uncertainty surrounding the election postponement raises concerns about MUSIGA's future, leaving questions unanswered regarding the timing and feasibility of future elections.



In a statement to GhanaWeekend, Peter Marfo, the Chairman of the MUSIGA Election Committee, expressed regret for any inconveniences caused by the injunction to the union's valued members, potential candidates, and its overall operations.







