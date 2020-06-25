Entertainment of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Accra #EarthTremor - Sarkodie shares video of his scary experience

Parts of Accra were hit with an earth tremor yesterday, June 24.



The geographical incident, occurred last night around 11:00 PM, sending shivers down the spines of sleepy Ghanaians who felt the rare and scary experience including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.



The rapper who is currently on government’s mandatory quarantine after returning to Ghana a few days ago with his family, which includes his newborn son, took to social media to share his scary experience.



In a video posted by Sarkodie, a piece of furniture fixed against the wall at his base loosen up with a part fallen off.



He captioned the video “Shh got real when we saw this ...”.



Watch the video below with the reaction from fans of the rapper.





